Sterling Heights high school juvenile held without bond, charged with criminal sexual conduct

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old student from Henry Ford High School II in Sterling Heights remains detained in the Juvenile Justice Center for an alleged sexual assault, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The juvenile is accused of assaulting another student at their high school on Dec. 12.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said they charged the juvenile with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, which is a 15-year felony.

On Dec. 21, the prosecutor's office said they filed a motion to waive the case to the Macomb County Circuit Court, where the juvenile can be tried as an adult.

"This is a serious crime and we will treat it as such. We will continue to pursue justice and seek accountability for the victim," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

The juvenile's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 8.

He is being held without bond.