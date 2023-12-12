Juvenile arrested in alleged sexual assault at Sterling Heights high school

(CBS DETROIT) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a Sterling Heights high school student, police said.

On Monday, Dec. 11, police received a report of the sexual assault, which allegedly happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Performing Arts Center area of Henry Ford II High School.

Detectives investigated and obtained probable cause to arrest a juvenile suspect.

The suspect was arrested without incident and is being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Detention Center pending charges.

No other information has been released at this time.

The school's principal, Lori Singleton, sent out the following letter to parents and guardians:

"We are committed to keeping you informed when important issues come to light. We have become aware of sexual assault allegations involving a student at Henry Ford II High School that occurred during school hours near the performing arts center. While an arrest has been made, and the media is reporting the story, to our knowledge formal charges have not yet occurred. When we became aware of the allegations, we immediately contacted law enforcement. We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate what appears to be an isolated incident. Since the investigation is ongoing, we are not able to provide details or speculate further. In addition, we have initiated our own investigation. In cases that involve criminal conduct, we refer all questions to the Sterling Heights Police Department. Should you have information regarding the incident, we would ask that you contact the Sterling Heights Police Department investigations bureau at (586) 446-2825. We recognize that sexual assault is a sensitive and difficult topic. We are committed to working with families and students to provide additional support. There are multiple resources available for students and parents within the high school. If as a parent you would like to discuss the available resources or if your son or daughter would like assistance, please contact (586) 797-1693. Henry Ford High II School is committed to safety and student success. Thank you for your continued support."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.