Michigan court Justice Richard Bernstein resumes in-person duties after mental health leave

(CBS DETROIT) - More than a month after he announced he was seeking short-term mental health treatment, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein announced Tuesday that he resumed in-person work.

In an updated statement, Bernstein expressed thanks to his friends, family and fellow colleagues for their support. The Democratic justice said he sought treatment for what he described as "situational depression."

"It is my sincere hope that by talking about these issues in the open, free from any needless stigma, we can move closer to a day when anyone struggling can avail themselves of the same quality care I was blessed to receive," he said.

"Serving on the Michigan Supreme Court is the honor of my life, and I am humbled each day by the opportunity to serve with colleagues committed to upholding the rule of law. I want to thank them for the grace, patience, and compassion they have each shown me these past several weeks, and I look forward to our continued service together."

Bernstein announced in April that he was seeking treatment outside of Michigan and would not be joining the court for its oral argument special session on April 26.

In response, Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement said the court supported Bernstein and looked forward to him rejoining the court.

Bernstein was reelected in 2022, maintaining the party's 4-3 majority. This is his second eight-year term.

In January, he issued an apology to fellow Justice Kyra Harris Bolden harshly criticizing her hiring of an ex-convict to serve as a law clerk. The clerk, who served 14 years in prison for robbery, resigned from his position.