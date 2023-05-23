Watch CBS News
Health

Mental health: Importance of having open conversations

/ CBS Detroit

Mental health: Importance of having open conversations
Mental health: Importance of having open conversations 06:21

(CBS DETROIT) - Many companies are trying to shed more light on mental health awareness in the workplace.

A study from the American Psychological Association found that eight in 10 U.S. workers show whether businesses show support for mental is an important factor when considering job opportunities.

Psychologist Gretchen Moran Marsh sat down with CBS News Detroit on Monday to talk about having open conversations about mental health, especially after the pandemic.

Watch the full discussion with Marsh in the video above.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 11:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.