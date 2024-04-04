Judge drops court order blocking demolition of historic Metro Detroit school building

(CBS DETROIT) - A judge has dropped a court order blocking the demolition of a Michigan school, allowing for the demolition of the historic building to occur.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen denied the motion for a permanent injunction against the West Bloomfield School District to keep it from demolishing the Roosevelt Elementary building in Keego Harbor.

The motion was filed against the district by a community development nonprofit, Heart of the Lakes, and members of the community, who are fighting to preserve the century-old school.

The judge also lifted the temporary restraining order she granted on March 22, that required the school to maintain the school's current condition and prohibited the district from moving forward with any steps of the demolition process.

Heart of the Lakes responded to the recent decision, which the organization says it is disappointed by.

"While we respect the legal process, we find ourselves in disagreement with the ruling, believing there were alternative perspectives to consider," according to a release from Heart of the Lakes Inc. "The historic Roosevelt building is more than just bricks and mortar; it is a testament to our community's history and legacy, deserving of protection and reverence."

The nonprofit will continue to fight to save Roosevelt Elementary, and seek other options and legal avenues to do so.

"Despite this setback, we want to assure our supporters and the community at large that our efforts to save the historic Roosevelt from the wrecking ball are far from over," according to the release. "We are exploring all available options and strategies to continue our advocacy. This includes seeking alternative legal avenues, rallying community support, and engaging with public officials to recognize the importance of preserving our shared history."

Heart of the Lakes filed the lawsuit against the district after it voted to move forward with the demolition of Roosevelt Elementary.

The lawsuit alleges that board members violated the Open Meetings Act, accusing them of conducting secret deliberations regarding bids for demolition and asbestos abatement.

"These public meetings that they held, these kind of public comment sessions, they weren't deliberating on the choices. They didn't acknowledge the choice, they didn't discuss the options, they didn't deliberate on them. They just attempted to justify the privately made final decision in front of the public," Derek Howard, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said on March 27, the day the judge listened to arguments about why the temporary order should stay in place.

But the school district said the allegations weren't true.

"There's nothing done secretly, behind closed doors, or anything. It's all entirely out in the open. Anybody else could have bid if they wanted to; anybody could have made any comment or criticism of the bids that were submitted, should they have wanted to do so, and that has not occurred," Tim Mullins, representing the school district, said.

The school building was built in 1920 and has been closed since 2022, and the district has been trying to have it demolished since then.