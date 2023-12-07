Port Huron officers followed policy on night of man's death, department says

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Port Huron Police Department provided an update on the night 26-year-old Joshua Conant died.

Police officers responded to the 400 block of Quay Street on Nov. 4 for a large fight and a person being held down by bouncers from a local bar, investigators said.

Officers helped secure Conant, who was being held down by bar staff, and saw he was unresponsive, the department said.

Police and bar staff started life-saving measures until EMS arrived who took over, taking Conant to the hospital where he died, police said.

The police department conducted an administrative review of the police department's response.

The review was required by department policy after a critical incident, according to the department.

It looks at whether department personnel complied with the department police, identifying any training needs.

The administrative review team found that the officers' training and actions met the expectations of the department, the department said.

The review found that the officers involved followed policy and used their training effectively, the department said.

"Our officers acted professionally throughout this stressful incident. We take all critical incidents seriously and strive to maintain the highest standards of professionalism," the department said.

All officers involved returned to full duty.