Jon Landau, "Titanic" and "Avatar" producer, dies at 63

Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on the "Titanic" and the "Avatar" franchise, has died. He was 63.

Alan Bergman, Disney Entertainment co-chairman, announced Landau's death in a statement Saturday. No cause of death was given.

"Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him," Bergman said.

Landau's partnership with Cameron led to three Oscar nominations and a best picture win for 1997's "Titanic." Together the pair account for some of the biggest blockbusters in movie history, including "Avatar" and its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water."

(L-R) Jon Landau and James Cameron attend their Hand and Footprint Cement Ceremony At TCL Chinese Theatre on January 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Born in New York City, on July 23, 1960, Landau was the son of film producers. He grew up in the Riverdale section of the Bronx and moved with his family to Los Angeles in the mid-1970s and attended the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Landau's career began in the 1980s as a production manager, and he gradually rose through the ranks until taking on a producer role on "Titanic," Cameron's expensive epic about the infamous disaster. The bet paid off: "Titanic" became the first movie to cross $1 billion in global box-office earnings and went on to win 11 Oscars, including best picture.

"I can't act and I can't compose and I can't do visual effects. I guess that's why I'm producing." Landau said while accepting the award with Cameron.