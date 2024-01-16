Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh interviews with Atlanta Falcons

(CBS DETROIT) - University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, the NFL team confirmed on Tuesday.

Harbaugh was the seventh person interviewed for the head coach position. Other contenders included former New England coach Bill Belichick, Baltimore assistant head coach Anthony Weaver, Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Atlanta is searching for a new coach after parting ways with Arthur Smith earlier this month. Smith became head coach on Jan. 15, 2021, leading the team through three seasons.

The team did not say when exactly the interview took place.

This comes after Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers announced they spoke with him on Monday, making him the eighth candidate to be interviewed.

The Chargers are looking for a coach and general manager after Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15, a day after a 63-21 loss at Las Vegas.

Harbaugh, who has been with Michigan since 2015, is celebrating a National Championship last week.

The Wolverines beat Washington 34-13 in the College Football Playoff title game last Monday. Michigan held a celebratory parade on Saturday.