Jennifer Crumbley wants 3 witnesses excluded from her trial

(CBS DETROIT) - The mother of the Oxford school shooter has requested for three witnesses to be excluded from her trial, according to court documents.

In the request, Jennifer Crumbley claims that the testimony of three eyewitnesses would be so appalling that it would be appalling and cause an unfair prejudice in the jury.

"There are no way words can embrace the impact the shooter has had on the victims and families of the victims, and the factual evidence is so devastating, gruesome, and appalling that its admission would certainly inflame the passions of a jury," according to the court filing.

The three witnesses she wants to be excluded from the trial include Molly Darnell, a teacher who made eye contact with the shooter before he fired shots, injuring her, Kristy Gibson-Marshall, the assistant principal at Oxford High School and a student who was hiding in the bathroom with Justin Shilling when the shooter walked in.

In addition, Crumbley's attorney, Shannon M. Smith, claims that it would be unnecessary for these three witnesses to testify as the details of what they witnessed are "irrelevant to the elements of the charges" in this case.

This request comes after a judge agreed to exclude the "bird evidence" from her trial.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are the first parents being charged in connection to a school shooting.

Last month, their son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to all the charges made against him.

The parents were granted separate trials, which are scheduled for later this month.