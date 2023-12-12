Michigan judge excludes "bird evidence" from Jennifer Crumbley's trial

(CBS DETROIT) - A judge agreed to exclude certain evidence from the upcoming trial of Jennifer Crumbley related to the Oxford High School shooting.

Crumbley and her husband James are each facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, deadly shooting by their son that killed Oxford students Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana. Six other students and a teacher were injured.

The parents were granted separate trials in November, with trials set in January 2024.

Ahead of the trial, Jennifer Crumbley's attorneys filed a motion, arguing against the "bird evidence" related to her son torturing and killing birds and keeping a bird's head in a jar.

In the motion, Crumbley's attorneys wrote that the shooter "intentionally hid" the birds from his parents.

"The 'bird evidence' is so extremely disgusting, sickening, and appalling that its admission would certainly inflame the passions of the jury," read the motion.

Judge Cheryl Matthews agreed to exclude that evidence on Monday, Dec. 11. Also excluded from Crumbley's trial is her alleged affair, the shooter's Nazi coin, the messiness of their home, the presence of marijuana and alcohol in the home, and the shooter's multiple Instagram accounts that Crumbley did not follow.

However, the court is allowing evidence of the shooter playing violent video games to be used in her trial, as well as money and time spent on horseback riding. Matthews ruled that the use of drugs when the shooter accessed the gun or at the time of the shooting was excluded unless it could be tied to neglect by Crumbley.

On Friday, Dec. 8, a judge sentenced the shooter to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to more than 20 charges, including murder and terrorism.