Jury seated for trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter

(CBS DETROIT) - Opening arguments for the trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, will begin Thursday morning.

Jury selection began on Tuesday, Jan. 23, for her trial in Oakland County court and wrapped Wednesday, with a 17-person jury comprised of 10 women and seven men.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of making a gun accessible to their son, ignoring signs of mental health struggles and refusing to take their son home from school the day of the shooting when they were called in over his violent drawings.

Both parents are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Oxford High School shooting in which their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people in November 2021.

They are the first parents to be charged in a mass school shooting in the United States.

Leading up to the trial, Jennifer Crumbley made several requests.

One of those requests was to have a separate trial from her husband. That request was granted, and James' trial is scheduled for March 5.

Jennifer Crumbley's attorneys also filed requests for the footage from the day of the shooting to not be shown at her trial and to exclude three witnesses from testifying.

This request was partly denied, as Oakland County Judge Cheryl A. Matthews will allow two of the witnesses to testify and will allow them to focus their testimonies on the identification of the shooter, the identification of the gun, the location of the gun and their observations of the shooter.

Video from the day of the shooting will also be shown during the trial, according to court documents.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.