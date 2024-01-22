Watch CBS News
Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter, to stand trial first

By Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, will stand trial first on involuntary manslaughter charges. 

Jury selection for Jennifer Crumbley's trial will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured several other people in the November 2021 shooting. 

Prosecutors accuse the parents of buying the gun for their son that was used the day of the shooting and not getting him the necessary help. 

James Crumbley's trial is set to begin on March 5, 2024. 

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

January 22, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

