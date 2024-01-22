Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter, to stand trial first

(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, will stand trial first on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Jury selection for Jennifer Crumbley's trial will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured several other people in the November 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors accuse the parents of buying the gun for their son that was used the day of the shooting and not getting him the necessary help.

James Crumbley's trial is set to begin on March 5, 2024.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023.