Jared Goff named 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named the team's nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Presented annually, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes "players who excel on the field and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game," a team release said. The award was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 to honor legendary Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.

Goff was also the Lions' nominee in 2022.

"Once again, I am humbled to receive this nomination. My work off the field is deeply connected to my desire and responsibility to give back to my communities," Goff said in a statement. "To be a source of inspiration with the influence that I have is something I take seriously. Myself, my platform, and our partners remain committed to exemplifying the great values this recognition and award represents."

Since 2022, Goff has partnered with Detroit's Give Merit FATE program and collaborates with students on designs for his JG16 clothing line. Student designers receive scholarships from apparel sales, and Goff matches 100% of each sale.

The quarterback has also worked with the Detroit Lions Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy to fund the building of a STEAM lab and learning center at the Detroit public school in 2022 and partnered with Lineage Foundation for Good to help fight food insecurity and reduce waste.

All 32 award nominees will be recognized for their achievements in the week leading up to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. The winner, which will be announced on Feb. 6, will receive a $265,000 donation to the charity of his choice, and each nominee will receive up to a $55,000 donation.

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter's enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a release. "This award is the league's most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day."

Goff and the NFC North-leading Lions (11-1) look to clinch a second consecutive playoff bid with a win against the Green Bay Packers (9-3) Thursday night. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m.