Janet Jackson heading to Michigan this summer

(CBS DETROIT) - Grammy award-winning icon Janet Jackson is heading to Michigan this summer.

Jackson was at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena for the tour last May and will be back in Michigan in July after extending her "Together Again" tour, adding 35 dates.

This time, she will play at Pine Knob Music Theatre at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, according to a release from 313 Presents.

Nelly will join Jackson for all 35 dates of this tour extension.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. VIP packages will also be available for purchase, including VIP lounge access, a meet and greet/photo opportunity with Jackson, premium seating and more.

"The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for three of Jackson's most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of "The Velvet Rope," 30 years of "Janet," and 35 years of "Rhythm Nation," featuring her biggest chart-topping hits," according to the 313 Presents release.