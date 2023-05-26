Watch CBS News
Janet Jackson wows fans at the "Together Again" tour stop in Detroit

By Cryss Walker

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The energy was high Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena where more than 13,000 fans traveled to see the legendary Janet Jackson.

In addition to her iconic catalog, fans say they also come to show off their Janet-inspired looks.

From jeans and crop tops to leather pants topped with the hat, it was fan flair at the "Together Again" tour stop in Detroit.

"I was just trying to go with the hot denim Janet look," said Lisa Marin.

Since the debut of her self-titled album almost four decades ago, Jackson can still fill up arenas.

"This is very exciting, you know because she was supposed to come to Detroit in 2020 and then the pandemic hit," said Jessica Webster.

"So, it's really exciting to be able to see her again. I've been a fan since I was a teenager."

Some fans even crossed state lines just to get a glimpse of her live in action.  

"I feel good, I'm with my sister-in-law here and we came from Cleveland," said Keke Jones.

"We are enjoying this and we're gonna have a good time. Go, Janet."

Born and raised in Detroit, Cryss Walker is happy to be back after leaving her hometown for the state's Capitol.

