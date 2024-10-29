Traffic stop involving Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams under investigation, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says it is investigating a traffic stop involving Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams' attorney, Todd Flood, says the 23-year-old and another person were pulled over on Oct. 8 for an alleged traffic violation. Two pistols were located in the vehicle during the stop.

"During the course of the stop, my clients were both cooperative and respectful with the police officers. With the two pistols that were found in the vehicle, they were both properly registered and the driver in the vehicle had the proper credentials to carry them. We have cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so," Flood said in a statement to CBS News Detroit.

DPD did not say whether Williams is a CPL holder but released the following statement:

"This investigation continues to evolve, and new information has come to light that we are actively addressing. We take every investigation seriously, especially when new allegations and facts emerge, and we are committed to acting in a swift and transparent manner. Once new facts are confirmed, we make the necessary changes in our decision-making process. Let it be clear: no one in the City of Detroit is above the law. Anyone who commits a crime will be held accountable, regardless of their position or status."

Williams accepted a two-game suspension last Thursday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. Due to the suspension, he did not play against the Titans on Sunday and will not return for the matchup against the Packers on Nov. 3.

He was previously suspended for six games in 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy and betting on a non-football sport in the workplace. However, he was reinstated early after the league and the NFL Players Association reduced the suspension for a first offense.

The Lions issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It was now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process."