Former Lions RB Jamaal Williams moves on from Detroit, reportedly signing with Saints

(CBS DETROIT) - Ex-Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has reportedly moved on from the Motor City and will be making his way to New Orleans.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Williams signed a 3-year deal for $12 million with $8 million guaranteed. New Orleans will be the running back's third NFC team he will play for, after he was initially drafted by Green Bay in 2017, according to the NFL.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Williams thanked the Detroit fans and "everybody a part of the hidden village of the den."

"I've grown a lot just from those two years and I appreciate every experience I had with every person I came to encounter while I was there," said Williams, who turns 28 next month.

I just wanna say thank you to all the Detroit fans and everybody apart of the hidden village of the den 🙏🏾 I’ve grown a lot just from those two years and i appreciate every experience I had with every person I came to encounter while I was there. pic.twitter.com/bQZT1LAeNh — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) March 15, 2023

This comes as the Lions are signing Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery. Sports officials say Montgomery is signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

The Lions have recently been looking to reshape their team after resigning defensive end John Cominsky. Additionally, there is the signing of cornerbacks Cameron Sutton with a $33 million, three-year contract and Emmanuel Moseley on a one-year, $6 million contract.