America's Thanksgiving Parade returns to Detroit this year, Officials announce theme

(CBS DETROIT) - The Parade Company is getting ready for the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.

On Thursday, officials announced that this year's theme is "Our Great City! Detroit!"

"Detroit is one of the greatest cities in the world and we celebrate it in a very special way with everything we do for America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White," Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said in a press release. "There is an amazing energy in our parade studio as our team prepares for one of our biggest years yet, and we are grateful to our partners who are helping to make it all possible."

The parade this year will travel through Woodward Avenue from the Detroit Institute of Arts to Campus Martius Park.

Seating is available in limited areas throughout the route. Grandstand seats for the parade are available ranging from $60 to $70. That money will support The Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

For more information on America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner Whiter, visit theparade.org.

Parade officials say the 40th S3 Turkey Trot, one of the nation's largest runs, will return on Thanksgiving morning. The event features several distances for runners and walkers to choose from either the S3 Turkey Trot 10K, Stuffing Strut 5K, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mashed Potato Mile.

Click here for more information and to register, which is open until Nov. 23.