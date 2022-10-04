Interviews to begin next week in third-party investigation of Oxford school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A company that was hired to conduct a third-party investigation into the Nov. 30 deadly shooting at Oxford High School is scheduling interviews next week with students, parents and community members.

New York-based firm Guidepost Solutions will be conducting interviews on Oct. 12-14 at Springhill Suites Auburn Hills and the Oxford Public Library.

Oct. 12 – SpringHill Suites Auburn Hills

Oct. 13 – SpringHill Suites Auburn Hills or Oxford Public Library

Oct. 14 – Springhill Suites Auburn Hills

Click here for more information and to schedule an interview.

"As we diligently pursue this investigation, we have spoken to community members, students, Oxford High School staff and administrators, teachers, and family members," the company said in an update last month. "These sessions have been invaluable. It is important that we continue to speak to anyone who wishes to share relevant information."

Parents of Oxford High students are welcome to attend the interview with their children.

Four students were killed and six others, and a teacher, were injured on Nov. 30, 2021.

The accused shooter, Ethan Crumbley, faces multiple charges including murder and terrorism. Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Oxford Community Schools board hired Guidepost Solutions back in May after it rejected Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel's offer three times to conduct an independent investigation on the shooting.

Two board members, including president Tom Donnelly, have since resigned. The district has 30 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancies. The board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to interview the final candidates.

Last month, Attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference to report new findings in the days leading up to the shooting.

Johnson, who spoke with school officials under oath, claims emails between administrators revealed how they missed multiple red flags months before the incident. He said the sworn depositions and emails chronicle months of missteps by teachers and a school counselor.

In response, superintendent Ken Weaver said the district was cooperating with "the ongoing criminal investigation and will continue to do so."

"We are also fully cooperating with the civil litigation process and will continue to do so. I remain confident that the multiple investigations, lawsuits and the school board's third-party review will bring all the facts to light and create the full transparency and accounting of events our community wants and deserves," Weaver said in a statement.