Police search for suspect in alleged kidnapping, murder of Detroit nurse

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is still searching for a suspect in the alleged kidnapping and murder of a Detroit nurse.

Jamere Miller (left) is wanted in the alleged kidnapping and murder of Patrice Wilson (right) . Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the 4200 block of St. Antoine in Detroit.

The victim, Patrice Wilson, 29, was kidnapped while entering her vehicle outside of Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Police believe Jamere Miller, 36, forced Wilson into his black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with Michigan plate OPKS20 at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

In addition, police say he was last seen outside of the hospital wearing a blonde wig.

On Sunday, May 14, Wilson's body was found inside the back of her car with gunshot wounds.

"It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice's mother, another dedicated DMC team member," said Brian Taylor, Director of Communications at Tenet Healthcare. "Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC. Grief counseling is available for all staff at our Adult Central Campus hospitals."

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.