IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong talks 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - IndyCar rookie Marcus Armstrong joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to preview this year's Detroit Grand Prix.

Armstrong is in his first NTT IndyCar Series season, competing for Chip Ganassi Racing. The 22-year-old New Zealander spent the previous three years competing in the Formula 2 Championship, collecting three wins in 2022.

