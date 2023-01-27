Illinois man charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - An Illinois man, 18, is charged for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl who refused to have sex with him.

Julian Antonio Pinedo is charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on Friday in the 52-2nd District Court.

"The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."

Authorities say deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay Street on a report of a teen girl who had been stabbed multiple times.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies found the 14-year-old on the floor bleeding from stab wounds to her back and midsection.

The victim's parents were not home at the time of the stabbing and her younger sibling was at the home asleep.

Police say the teen called her parents, who rushed home and called 911.

The victim says she met Pinedo on social media, and he had talked about coming to Michigan from Monmouth, Illinois, to visit her.

Officials say when Pinedo arrived at the home, he found out they were not going to engage in sexual activity, got angry and stabbed the teen several times with an 8-inch knife that was purchased on Tuesday in White Lake Township.

The teen remains in the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.