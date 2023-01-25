Illinois man arrested after stabbing Springfield Township teen for refusing sex

(CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old Illinois man has been arrested after stabbing a 14-year-old girl from Springfield Township because she refused to have sex with him, police said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, at about 12:11 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay on a report of a teen girl who had been stabbed multiple times.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, when they arrived at the home, they found a 14-year-old girl on the floor, bleeding from stab wounds to her back and midsection.

The victim's parents were not home at the time of the stabbing. Her younger sibling was at the home asleep when the stabbing happened.

Police say the teen called her parents, who rushed home and called 911.

The victim says she met the suspect on social media, and he had talked about coming to Michigan from Monmouth, Ill., to visit her.

When he arrived at the home, he found out they were not going to engage in sexual activity, got angry and stabbed the teen several times with an 8-inch knife.

Police say the knife was purchased in White Lake Township on Tuesday.

The suspect left the victim's home but was arrested shortly after when he called 911 and spoke to Waterford Township police dispatch.

A Waterford Township officer took him into custody without incident, and he admitted that he stabbed the girl after she refused to have sex with him.

The girl is listed in critical but stable condition.