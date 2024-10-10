Closure required on I-96 near Beck to remove debris after truck hit overhead sign

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-96 will be closed in both directions near Beck Thursday morning due to a crash and gravel spill.

Officials say that the road closure is required so crews can remove an overhead sign that a contractor hit near Beck Road.

The closure is expected to last until about 2:30 p.m. Crews will also remove debris from the roadway during the closure.

MDOT released the following list of detours for drivers while both directions of I-96 are closed in this area:

EB I-96 will be closed from Beck to Novi Road.

Detour: Grand River Avenue

WB I-96 will be closed from I-275/I-696/M-5 to Wixom Road.

Detour: 12 Mile and Grand River

NB I-275 ramp to WB I-96 will be closed.

Detour: Grand River Avenue

SB M-5 ramp to WB I-96 will be closed.

Detour: 12 Mile to Grand River Ave