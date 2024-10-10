Watch CBS News
Local News

Closure required on I-96 near Beck to remove debris after truck hit overhead sign

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories
Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories 03:55

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-96 will be closed in both directions near Beck Thursday morning due to a crash and gravel spill. 

Officials say that the road closure is required so crews can remove an overhead sign that a contractor hit near Beck Road.

The closure is expected to last until about 2:30 p.m. Crews will also remove debris from the roadway during the closure.

MDOT released the following list of detours for drivers while both directions of I-96 are closed in this area: 

  • EB I-96 will be closed from Beck to Novi Road.
    Detour: Grand River Avenue
  • WB I-96 will be closed from I-275/I-696/M-5 to Wixom Road.
    Detour: 12 Mile and Grand River
  • NB I-275 ramp to WB I-96 will be closed.
    Detour: Grand River Avenue
  • SB M-5 ramp to WB I-96 will be closed.
    Detour: 12 Mile to Grand River Ave
Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.