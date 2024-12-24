Watch CBS News
Local News

Howell man killed after being struck by vehicle while riding bicycle home from work

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories
Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — A 22-year-old Howell man was killed after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle overnight Monday. 

The Howell man was riding his bicycle home from his job around 1:40 a.m. Monday, according to Michigan State Police. The man was traveling southbound on Old US-23 near Bergin Road in Hartland Township when he was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup truck. 

Police say the driver left the scene, and the crash was reported by a passerby. There were no witnesses to the crash. 

Troopers worked with deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Hamburg Township police to identify a suspect's vehicle based on the car parts left behind at the scene and through other means. 

The suspect, a 63-year-old Brighton man, was driving a 2023 white Ford F-150, according to MSP. Investigators located the suspect within two hours of the crash and questioned him about his involvement. 

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing, and a report will be submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for any possible charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MSP's Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.