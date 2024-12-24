Howell man killed after being struck by vehicle while riding bicycle home from work

Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories

Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories

Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 22-year-old Howell man was killed after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle overnight Monday.

The Howell man was riding his bicycle home from his job around 1:40 a.m. Monday, according to Michigan State Police. The man was traveling southbound on Old US-23 near Bergin Road in Hartland Township when he was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup truck.

Police say the driver left the scene, and the crash was reported by a passerby. There were no witnesses to the crash.

Troopers worked with deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Hamburg Township police to identify a suspect's vehicle based on the car parts left behind at the scene and through other means.

The suspect, a 63-year-old Brighton man, was driving a 2023 white Ford F-150, according to MSP. Investigators located the suspect within two hours of the crash and questioned him about his involvement.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing, and a report will be submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for any possible charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MSP's Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.