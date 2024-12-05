Watch Live: CBS Detroit presents Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

(CBS DETROIT) — Join CBS News Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. for a night of merriment, magic and memories as we take you inside Greenfield Village for one of Michigan's truly unique Christmas celebrations — Holiday Nights.

This special 30-minute presentation is hosted by CBS News Detroit's Meredith Bruckner, Terrance Friday, Ahmad Bajjey, Alysia Burgio and Heath Kalb.

The annual tradition is one of the hottest tickets in town during the holidays and features live musical performances, horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday vignettes, artisan demonstrations, Model T rides and a fireworks finale.

How to watch Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

What: CBS Detroit presents Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device