Suspects arraigned in connection to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men were arraigned in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and another man in critical condition, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced. J'Son Markell Hunt, 27, died on Jan. 14 in the shooting, deputies said. 

Jermaine Jackson
Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Evidence and eyewitness statements led to the arrest of the prime homicide suspect Jermaine Lee Jackson of Pontiac, 26, and Ja-Vontay Darnell Boykin, 25, of Pontiac, as an accessory to the crime. 

Ja-Vontay Boykin
Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Jackson was taken into custody in Detroit on Jan. 25 as he was reporting for a mandatory probation meeting for a previous felony conviction, officials said.  

Jackson was arraigned on the following charges: 

  • Homicide-open murder
  • Possession of a firearm 
  • Assault with intent to murder
  • Carrying concealed weapons 

Jackson was denied bond and is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 6.

Boykin was taken into custody on Jan. 20 and was arraigned on Jan. 25 for being an accessory and lying to a peace officer, according to the sheriff's office. 

He was issued a $250,000 bond cash/surety.  

First published on January 27, 2024 / 1:28 PM EST

