1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Pontiac strip mall shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a Pontiac shooting left one person dead and another in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Oakland County deputies responded to the 400 block of W. Huron after receiving a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of the strip mall.

He told deputies that he and his cousin, Json Markell Hunt, 27, of Clinton Township, had been shot.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says deputies rendered aid to the 25-year-old victim until EMS arrived. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies went into the business and found Hunt lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We could use the public's help on this," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "If anyone has information about who may have been present or involved, please contact us or Crime Stoppers. We will work diligently to hold the individual(s) Involved in this responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $2,000 will be given for information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.