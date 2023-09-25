Here's how to order free at-home COVID-19 tests again

(CBS DETROIT) - Free COVID tests are being offered through the U.S. government again.

This comes after the Biden administration awarded $600 million to 12 domestic COVID-19 test manufacturers.

"Manufacturing COVID-19 tests in the United States strengthens our preparedness for the upcoming fall and winter seasons, reduces our reliance on other countries, and provides good jobs to hardworking Americans," said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell in a press release. "ASPR's investments in these domestic manufacturers will increase availability of tests in the future."

Free COVID tests September 2023

Starting Monday, Sept. 25, each household is eligible to receive four free COVID-19 rapid tests.

The tests that will be sent out are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR, and give the results within 30 minutes. The tests will be able to detect the coronavirus variants that are circulating.

The FDA says the tests will be usable through the end of the year due to the newly extended expiration dates. The test kits will include specific instructions on verifying the expiration date.

Health officials say false negatives can happen with at-home antigen tests, and encourage people to repeat testing after getting a negative test result to ensure a person isn't actually infected with COVID-19 after testing.

How to order the at-home COVID tests

To order the free at-home COVID tests, visit COVIDTests.gov. People can also place orders for at-home tests by calling 1-800-232-0233 or 1-888-720-7489 (TTY).

The tests will be shipped through the United States Postal Service and start shipping the week of Oct. 2.

Updated COVID vaccine fall 2023

In addition to the free at-home COVID-19 tests, health officials are also recommending the new 2023 COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six months and older following its approval for use.

For more information from Michigan health officials about getting the new vaccine, visit here.