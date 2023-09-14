What to know about getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine for fall 2023 in Michigan

What to know about the new COVID-19 booster shots

What to know about the new COVID-19 booster shots

What to know about the new COVID-19 booster shots

(CBS DETROIT) - State health officials are recommending the new 2023 COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six months and older for the fall and winter seasons following its approval for use.

The Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices authorized the new vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine is expected to protect against severe COVID-19 cases caused by new variants. Due to this update, health officials say the previous bivalent Moderna and bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized in the United States.

"Updated COVID-19 vaccines are going to be the way we protect ourselves and our loved ones each fall and winter virus season," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "It is important to make sure our families are up-to-date on all routine vaccines to prevent the spread of severe illness and disease. Now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are up-to-date on all your vaccines."

Here's who the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends the new vaccine for:

Individuals 5 years of age and older, regardless of previous vaccination

These individuals are eligible to receive the updated vaccine at least two months after they received the last COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Individuals 6 months through 4 years of age

These individuals should get two doses of Moderna or three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who completed the initial series with prior vaccines can get the updated vaccine at least two months after their last dose.

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised

These individuals should complete the initial series with at least one dose of the updated vaccine and may receive one or more additional 2023-2024 vaccine doses.

Health officials say most Michiganders can get the vaccine for free. Residents who don't have health insurance or health plans can contact a health care provider or local pharmacy participating in the CDC's Bridge Access Program or their health department, or visit Vaccines.gov for additional information on ways to obtain a free vaccine.

For more information, visit here.