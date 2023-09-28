Watch CBS News
Here's how to get free COVID tests at Michigan libraries

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents can get free at-home COVID test kits at several libraries throughout the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing its partnership with libraries across the state, giving people another way to access free COVID tests. 

Each household can receive up to five free at-home test kits from a participating library while supplies last. Libraries receive a supply of test kits each month. 

To find a list of participating libraries, visit here

In addition, if a library is looking to participate in this program and offer free COVID tests for its community, this interest form should be filled out.

Residents can also order free at-home tests through the federal government again. As of Monday, Sept. 25, each household is eligible to receive four free tests.

For more information and to order tests, visit here

First published on September 28, 2023 / 9:14 AM

