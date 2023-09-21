Michigan health department confirms hepatitis A case at Pine Knob Music Theatre

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Health Division says a hepatitis A case was confirmed at the Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Health officials say the case is associated with the theater's Ivy Lounge. It was confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services laboratory, according to a press release.

All season members, guests, and staff who consumed food at the lounge between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8 are urged to monitor their symptoms. Anyone who is unvaccinated for hepatitis A is encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

For people who were possibly exposed to hepatitis A from Aug. 26 - Sept. 8 at the Ivy Lounge, below is a breakdown of exposure dates and recommended actions:

Aug. 26: Lynyrd Skynyrd concert (monitor symptoms)

Aug. 29: Arctic Monkeys concert (monitor symptoms)

Aug. 30: Foreigner concert (monitor symptoms)

Sept. 1: Disturbed concert (monitor symptoms)

Sept. 2: Beck and Phoenix concert (monitor symptoms)

Sept. 3: Pentatonix concert (monitor symptoms)

Sept. 5: Rob Zombie concert (monitor symptoms)

Sept. 6: Smashing Pumpkins concert (monitor symptoms)

Sept. 8: Jason Aldean concert (get vaccinated by Sept. 23)

Hepatitis A, which is an infection of the liver, is commonly spread from person to person by contaminated hands. Symptoms include sudden abdominal pain, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and vomiting, followed by yellowing of skin and eyes.

The health division announced last week that there was a suspected case at the theater. Officials urged anyone who was unvaccinated and attended any of the concerts during that time period to get vaccinated within 14 days.

"The window for vaccination to help prevent illness from hepatitis A is through tomorrow for those individuals who attended the Jason Aldean concert and ate at the Ivy Lounge," Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director, said in a press release. "For anyone who is not vaccinated for hepatitis A, we encourage getting vaccination to protect against future exposures."

How to reduce the risk of hepatitis A: