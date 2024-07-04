Helicopter crashes into Southeast Michigan farmer's field

Michigan splash pad reopens after shooting, Detroit-area animal shelter at capacity and more stories

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A pilot and his passenger are expected to be OK after a helicopter crashed into a field on Thursday in Monroe County, Michigan.

The crash happened in the area of Oelke and Yensch roads in London Township.

The Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call at about 10:43 a.m. from a caller who said a helicopter had crashed near his home.

First responders arrived at the farmer's field to find the 51-year-old pilot and his passenger uninjured. The pilot, a Newport resident, told investigators that he was on his way to Willow Run Airport when he experienced engine trouble. After finding a suitable area to land, he used autorotation to lower the aircraft and crashed into the field.

The sheriff's office said the Federal Aviation Administration and Uniform Services Division are investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call 734-240-7700.