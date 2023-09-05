Heat causes early dismissal for Detroit, Pontiac schools; Southfield cancels classes
(CBS DETROIT) - Multiple schools in the Metro Detroit area are finding ways to battle the extreme heat, with some implementing early dismissals and others canceling classes.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced that all schools will be dismissed early on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the heat. Students will be dismissed three hours earlier, depending on the school's usual dismissal time.
In addition, the Pontiac School District says Tuesday will be a half day for students. After-school activities will also be canceled, but school officials say the soccer game against Kettering will be played.
Southfield Public Schools canceled classes Tuesday, along with any scheduled after-school activities.
