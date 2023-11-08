Hearn Kirkwood recalls croissant sandwiches sold in Michigan, other states for undeclared soy and milk

(CBS DETROIT) - Hearn Kirkwood, a Maryland-based company, voluntarily recalls 5,895 clamshell containers of various croissant sandwiches due to undeclared soy and milk.

The Le Croissant sandwiches that were affected were distributed from Oct. 20 through Nov. 3 in Michigan and several other states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

For a list of the specific details of sandwiches that were recalled, visit here.

No illnesses have been reported due to this product.

According to the FDA, this recall does not affect any other Hearn Kirkwood products.

The recall was prompted after the firm's ingredients supplier did not notify the company that the ingredient formulation had changed. Because of this, products were sent to customers without identifying soy and milk.

Any customer with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk is told to discard the product.

Anyone with questions can contact RetailSalesDistribution@CoastalSunbelt.com or 410-799-9900 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.