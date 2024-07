Michigan man killed after thrown from motorcycle into traffic sign during crash

20-year-old Detroit man part of moving crew dies after jumping off boat into Oakland County lake

Michigan State Police investigate two freeway shootings within 24 hours

Peeping Tom arrested after allegedly taking videos under women's dresses at Detroit-area stores

More from CBS News

Michigan authorities investigating after strangers show photo of ape to camera at Black family's home

Michigan authorities investigating after strangers show photo of ape to camera at Black family's home

Michigan man killed after thrown from motorcycle into traffic sign during crash

Michigan man killed after thrown from motorcycle into traffic sign during crash

20-year-old Detroit man part of moving crew dies after jumping off boat into Oakland County lake

20-year-old Detroit man part of moving crew dies after jumping off boat into Oakland County lake

Michigan State Police investigate two freeway shootings within 24 hours

Michigan State Police investigate two freeway shootings within 24 hours

Peeping Tom arrested after allegedly taking videos under women's dresses at Detroit-area stores

Peeping Tom arrested after allegedly taking videos under women's dresses at Detroit-area stores

More from CBS News

Doug and Gator rap about the Detroit Lions draft!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On