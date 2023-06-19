Law enforcement thwarts mass attack targeting East Lansing synagogue

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - FBI agents apprehended a young man last week after he made deeply disturbing threats against a synagogue in East Lansing.

A 43-page criminal complaint alleges that Sean Patrick Pietila had a cache of weapons and ammunition.

"I would like to say I wish I was surprised, but I'm not. I'm saddened, but I'm prepared," said Steve Ingber, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit. "This is something that we've done this before. God willing, we won't do it again. But if we need to, we'll be ready."

Upon hearing about the threat, the JFMD sent its own security up to East Lansing to help the congregation feel safe.

"We have officers that we work with who very nicely decided they would give up their weekend and go up there. So we had officers from JCSI stationed there both Friday and Saturday and are offering support," he said.

During the search of Pietila's home in Pickford, officials found a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a .40-caliber pistol along with ammunition, knives, and a Nazi flag. None of the weapons were secured, according to court filings.

"In this particular case, I read some of the social media postings, and that would certainly necessitate an immediate response by law enforcement of all levels, not just the FBI," said former Special Agent in Charge Dan Roberts. He served in the Detroit Division from 2004 to 2007.

Pietila focused on the Shaarey Zedek Congregation and told investigators he had searched the location.

"Every case requires a deep dive and every case is taken individually," said Roberts. "What were the weapons available to them? Additionally, what else had they said in social media? What have they said to their friends? Do they have a history of being arrested for assault, or type of behavior? Have they made threats before?"

According to the complaint, Pietila's social media showed Neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism, and glorification of past shooters.

"This is not something that he just woke up today and decided like, I'm going to hate the Jews like somebody taught this to him," Ingber said.

Chief Roberts tells CBS News Detroit it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to threats online-- if you see something, say something.