Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Department warns residents of increase in home invasions

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 30, 2023

GROSS POINTE SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Department is warning residents of the recent increase in home invasions.

Homes are being invaded in the Metro Detroit area and in Grosse Pointes, according to the department.

There haven't been any home invasions in Grosse Pointe Shores but thieves have been targeting influential and wealthier communities, police said.

Homes with thick landscaping should hide ladders, as suspects are gaining access to homes from second-floor windows, according to authorities.

Residents should set alarms, and lock doors, and windows, the department said.

Those who see or hear anything can report it to the public safety department.