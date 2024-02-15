Grosse Pointe Farms middle school on lockdown as police search for robbery suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Farms middle school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as police search for a robbery suspect.

Police said Brownell Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution as officers look for a suspect involved in a robbery near Mack and McKinley avenues.

The suspect is armed and was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark jacket, and possibly an Amazon vest, police said.

Officers are searching yards in the Mack and Chalfonte area.

No other information has been released at this time.