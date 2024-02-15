Watch CBS News
Grosse Pointe Farms middle school on lockdown as police search for robbery suspect

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Farms middle school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as police search for a robbery suspect. 

Police said Brownell Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution as officers look for a suspect involved in a robbery near Mack and McKinley avenues.

The suspect is armed and was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark jacket, and possibly an Amazon vest, police said.

Officers are searching yards in the Mack and Chalfonte area. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on February 15, 2024 / 8:57 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

