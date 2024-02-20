Watch CBS News
Detroit man charged with armed robbery of Grosse Pointe Farms grocery store that prompted school lockdown

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged with armed robbery after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at a Grosse Pointe Farms grocery store, which led to a lockdown at a school in the area. 

The incident happened at 7:42 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Village Market in the 18300 block of Mack Ave. 

Harold Edward Smith, 53, allegedly walked into the store and stole multiple bottles of alcohol, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

An employee confronted Smith as he was leaving the store, and Smith pointed a fake gun at the employee. 

Smith then fled the store.

This incident prompted a lockdown at Brownell Middle School while authorities searched for the suspect. 

Smith's arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 20. 

First published on February 20, 2024 / 8:56 AM EST

