Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's book to recount her kidnapping attempt, pandemic lockdowns

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her book, which highlights everything she's learned amid her rapid rise in Democratic politics.

"True Gretch" will be published by Simon & Schuster and is scheduled to be released on July 9.

Whitmer says she will share details about her early life and how those experiences shaped her political vision as a leader, how she navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, became a target in a kidnapping plot, the fight for reproductive rights and more.

Whitmer's motto in politics, she writes in her book, is to "get s*** done."

"In this moment, our world is thirsty for compassion, empathy, big ideas," Whitmer said. "No matter who you are, or what you hope to achieve, I hope this book will help you find the good and use it to make a difference. I'll be doing the same alongside you."

This image provided by Simon & Schuster shows the cover of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's book "True Gretch." Midway through her second-term as Michigan's governor and amid a rapid rise within the Democratic party, Gov. Whitmer is poised to release a book this summer detailing her life and journey through politics. Schedule for release on July 9, "True Gretch" promises insights into Whitmer's six-year tenure as Michigan's governor. (Simon & Schuster via AP) (Simon & Schuster via AP)

After spending time as a lawyer and legislator, Whitmer was elected as Michigan's governor in 2018 with the focus of her campaign to "fix the damn roads."

Whitmer garnered national attention in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after she signed what some characterized as overly restrictive stay-at-home orders in the country. She received notable backlash from the right, and several armed individuals showed up to the Michigan Capitol to protest her orders.

Former President Donald Trump often showed support for people protesting the coronavirus lockdown orders, calling these protestors "very good people." She also became known as "That Woman from Michigan," after Trump referenced her in this way while he was attacking her stay-at-home and social distancing orders.

Along with this, Whitmer will also discuss how she became the center of a kidnapping plot due to her response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She will talk about the 2022 midterm election when voters passed Prop 3, which amended the state's constitution to guarantee a right to abortion in Michigan.

"We've been watching Whitmer carve a hugely successful path in these divisive times, and we are thrilled to be publishing her book," Mindy Marques, Vice President, Executive Editor at Simon & Schuster said in the release. "She is the very rare politician who can make change and find humor in politics, and her first book is as unconventional as she is."

Simon & Schuster was previously owned by CBS parent company Paramount Global, prior to being sold to private equity firm KKR.