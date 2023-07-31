Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs state budget into law

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Michigan's new state budget into law Monday in Wyandotte.

The budget is the first crafted with Democrats in control in Lansing in 40 years.

The budget spends a record $9.2 billion surplus on a wide range of incentives, including infrastructure projects like replacing water lines, investments in education, and economic development.

Whitmer says the budget will grow Michigan's economy and create jobs.

"Today's budget is going to make a real difference, not just for small business owners in Wyandotte, but all across the state of Michigan," she said. "To make sure that we've got communities that we are proud to call home and that can attract talent and keep young people here."

The spending increases, combined with a series of tax cuts, are expected to use a majority of the state's surplus.