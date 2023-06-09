Gov. Whitmer welcomes Taylor Swift to Michigan: "It's been waiting for you"

(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of Taylor Swift's concert on Friday in Detroit, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the singer, saying Michigan is in its "Fearless era."

Whitmer posted the welcome on social media hours before Swift was set to take center stage at Ford Field. The singer will also perform on Saturday as part of her Eras Tour.

Whitmer says Michigan has been waiting for her, highlighting what makes the state special and referencing a few hit songs and albums.

"We have an incredible team of leaders who take pride in fighting for freedom," she said. "Michiganders are resilient in fighting for change, Taylor's version."

"In Michigan, we'd like to echo your sentiment: the best people in life are free," she added.

The governor also alerted Swift of the road construction, adding "And if you see a few orange barrels, 'tis the damned season to fix these roads."