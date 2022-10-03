GLWA says water main back in service after August break

(CBS DETROIT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority says a 120-inch water main is back in service nearly two months after a break in Southeast Michigan.

According to an update on Monday, GLWA officials say normal operations returned over the weekend. The agency is lifting its request for 23 communities to limit their water usage.

A final report will be submitted to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) within 30 days. The complete report will be posted on GLWA's website.

This past weekend GLWA returned its 120-inch water transmission main back to service and the regional system back to normal operations. Learn more here: https://t.co/nMjfOPqHPC pic.twitter.com/DPSCKcz7IK — Great Lakes Water Authority (@glwatermi) October 3, 2022

"On behalf of everyone at GLWA, I want to express my gratitude to our member partner communities and their residents for their collaboration and support as we worked through the complexities of the break on what is the largest pipe in our regional system," GLWA CEO Suzanne R. Coffey says in statement. "Although we encountered a number of obstacles along the way, I am so proud of how everyone involved dug-in and used their knowledge, skills and ingenuity to ensure that we made the repair as quickly as possible and kept our focus on protecting the public health."

The water main break was detected on Aug. 13. The 120-inch pipe in St. Clair County carried treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the system, the agency said.

At the time, more than 900,000 people in the region were advised to boil their drinking water.

Days later, GLWA urged residents in the 23 communities to limit their water use.

Last month, officials said normal operations were expected to return in early October.