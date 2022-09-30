Watch CBS News
GLWA expects to return to normal operations by early October

By Kyana Coleman

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority expects to return to normal operations by Oct. 5, following the water transmission main break that took place last month.

According to a recent update, the flushing and disinfection process is complete, and three rounds of water quality testing confirms that the water meets regulatory standards. 

GLWA has started the process to return the water transmission main back to service as well as the rest of the regional system to normal operations.

Officials do not expect any major impacts to the regional system during restoration. 

Some of the 23 originally impacted communities may see limited fluctuations in their water pressure throughout the next few days. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 11:18 AM

