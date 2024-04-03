Gloomy weather conditions continue in Metro Detroit on Wednesday

More rain for today and some snow tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast (4/3/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - Cloudy conditions will continue into Wednesday morning.

We'll start the day dry even as a low-pressure system stalls atop Michigan. Temperatures will begin the day around 40 degrees. It will also be the windiest time of day, with winds coming out at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusting up to 25 mph.

Winds will decrease throughout the day, and clouds will break slightly in the afternoon to allow a glimpse of sunshine. However, spotty rain showers will move through the area in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching into the mid-40s.

A snowflake could be possible in the mix of the rain, but it'll be more likely to see some snow mixed with rain on Thursday as the back half of the low-pressure system finally pushes out of Michigan.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

