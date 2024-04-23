Full Pink Moon tonight and drier conditions for Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Rain showers come to an end overnight as a cold front pushes through. Unfortunately, mostly cloudy skies and the chance for rain showers will remain through the evening during April's Full Pink Moon.
Dry conditions will take hold overnight as cloudy skies will begin Wednesday morning, with less wind but still a fair breeze coming out of the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusting to 23 mph. Temperatures will start the day around 40 degrees and warm to a high of around 50 degrees, with more sunshine by the late afternoon.
Clear skies and temperatures just below freezing will take hold Wednesday night as a freeze watch will go into effect at midnight on Thursday and expire at 8 a.m. Thursday.
