Full Pink Moon tonight and drier conditions for Wednesday in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Rain showers come to an end overnight as a cold front pushes through. Unfortunately, mostly cloudy skies and the chance for rain showers will remain through the evening during April's Full Pink Moon.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Dry conditions will take hold overnight as cloudy skies will begin Wednesday morning, with less wind but still a fair breeze coming out of the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusting to 23 mph. Temperatures will start the day around 40 degrees and warm to a high of around 50 degrees, with more sunshine by the late afternoon.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Clear skies and temperatures just below freezing will take hold Wednesday night as a freeze watch will go into effect at midnight on Thursday and expire at 8 a.m. Thursday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.