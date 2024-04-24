Freeze warnings for all Southeast Michigan counties Wednesday night

FREEZE WARNING tonight into the morning tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast (4/24/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - There is an updated freeze warning for all counties in our area as temperatures drop into the 20s Wednesday night and through tomorrow morning.

The warning begins at midnight on April 24 and goes through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Frost and freeze alerts in Southeast Michigan for Wednesday night through Thursday morning. CBS Detroit NEXT Weather

Southeast Michigan will see a lot of sun today, with highs near 50 degrees. That is almost ten degrees cooler than yesterday's 58.

There will also be a lot of sunshine on Thursday, with a high of 57 degrees.

Slight rain chances return tomorrow at 20%, with a high of 66.

Expect the upper 70s for the weekend, with rain chances at 50% Saturday and 30% Sunday.