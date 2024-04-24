Watch CBS News
Weather

Freeze warning issued overnight for Southeast Michigan

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast April 24, 2024 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast April 24, 2024 (Today) 02:32

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures will be freezing cold in the early portions of the day on Thursday in Southeast Michigan. 

Expect clear skies, calm winds, temperatures around freezing, and wind chills in the mid-20s during the early morning hours. A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. on Thursday for all of Southeast Michigan. 

freeze-frost-alerts.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

High pressure and sunshine will take hold of the region on Thursday. While temperatures will begin below freezing, high temperatures will warm into the mid-50s by Thursday afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will change from the northeast at 5 miles per hour in the morning to the southeast at 8 mph.

at-a-glance-tomorrow.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV. 

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 5:17 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.