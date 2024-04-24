Freeze warning issued overnight for Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures will be freezing cold in the early portions of the day on Thursday in Southeast Michigan.

Expect clear skies, calm winds, temperatures around freezing, and wind chills in the mid-20s during the early morning hours. A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. on Thursday for all of Southeast Michigan.

High pressure and sunshine will take hold of the region on Thursday. While temperatures will begin below freezing, high temperatures will warm into the mid-50s by Thursday afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will change from the northeast at 5 miles per hour in the morning to the southeast at 8 mph.

