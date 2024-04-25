Freeze warning and frost advisory issued for Southeast Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - We're expecting another chilly night before warmer air moves into Southeast Michigan.
There is a freeze warning from 1 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Friday for Lapeer, Oakland, Livingston and Washtenaw counties, and a frost advisory for the same time period for Sanilac, St. Clair, Macomb, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.
Expect temperatures to drop into the low to mid-30s overnight, so it will be a chilly start to Friday.
We will see mostly sunny skies through lunchtime, then increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday, with temperatures right around average for the end of April.
If you're heading downtown tomorrow (and you plan on staying out late), have some rain gear handy. Showers are expected to move in late Friday and stick around through the overnight hours, with some thunderstorms possible.
The showers are expected to stick around for much of the early part of Saturday before clearing out.